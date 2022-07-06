AMC okays Rs 26 crore works under National Clean Air Programme

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 6:

The union Government under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) sanctioned an aid of Rs 31 crore to Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to undertake immediate measures to reduce the prevailing pollution threat and sustain the quality of air in the city’s atmosphere, under the 15th Finance Commission. Accordingly, the civic administration undertook development works of valuing

Rs 26 crore under NCAP, this year and the AMC administrator A K Pandey approved these works today.

Six metro and important cities of Maharashtra had got the funds under NCAP. The AMC will be utilising funds on constructing water fountains at different important squares/circles, erecting vertical gardens upon nullahs and beneath the flyovers; planting saplings of decorative plants between the dividers, and constructing footpaths, developing green belts on the roadsides etc. The former minister of environment Aditya Thackeray had also made necessary instructions on the utility of the NCAP funds.

The total value of works that started after completing the e-tendering process is Rs 31.51 crore (of Phase I and II). The details of works and their estimate are as follows: Construction of vertical gardens under flyovers and on nullahs - Rs 99.95 lakh; repairing of water fountain in Siddharth Garden (Rs 1.99 crore); construction of new fountains at circles/squares (Rs 2.99 crore) and construction of dividers and footpaths on main roads and planting saplings in them (Rs 19.99 crore). Hence, the AMC will be spending Rs 25.99 crore fund on these tasks. Hence the AMC administrator approved the works with their estimates.