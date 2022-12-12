AMC removes 25 encroachments from commercial markets

Aurangabad:

The anti-encroachment squad of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) today removed as many as 25 encroachments causing obstructions to vehicular traffic on roads passing through the commercial markets of the city.

The encroachments like tables, fixed sign boards etc were removed from Shahgunj, City Chowk, Mill Corner, Central Bus Stand, Nirala Bazaar, Kumbharwada, Aurangpura and Gulmandi areas.

The focus of the squad was on removing encroachments developed on footpaths of roads and causing inconvenience to vehicles while taking a left turn from the square or signals.

The AMC team found that many encroachments on footpaths or roads were due to the extension of shops by placing tables, constructing plinths and extending sheds. This was obstructing the smooth way of the pedestrians and vehicles. Hence the squad removed display boards of shops fixed on the footpaths or on the side of roads.

The shopkeepers in Kumbharwada and Nath Market had illegally placed 10-foot tables on the road to display their items. This blocked and narrowed the existing roads. Hence it was removed on priority.

The AMC also demolished the illegally constructed plinths of size 5 feet x 5 feet and 5 feet x 10 feet in Kumbharwada. The AMC team also removed four-wheelers parked on the road as they were posing obstructions and narrowing the road.

Acting upon the orders of the municipal commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari and under the guidance of the additional commissioner Ravindra Nikam, today’s action was taken by the team comprising designated officer Vasant Bhoye, building inspector Syed Jamshed and others in presence of police security.