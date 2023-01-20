AMC seals 16 properties on Friday

Aurangabad

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) recovery squad sealed 16 properties in various zones on Friday for evading property and water taxes.

AMC administrator Dr Abhijeet Chaudhary reviewed the recovery status last week. It was found that the recovery was very less. Hence, he warned the ward offices for quick recovery. Later, the recovery squad launch a severe drive for recovery. On Friday, ward officers Kamlakar Dyate, Savita Sonavane, Shridhar Tarpe and others sealed 16 properties. Earler, the administration had initiated action against the wine shops and hotels for evading taxes and recovered around Rs 60 lakh revenue from them. Action will be initiated against the hospitals and mangalkaryalayas in the city soon, said deputy commissioner Aparna Thete.