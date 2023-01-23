AMC seizes 10K metres long service cables

Aurangabad:

After a halt of one month, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), surprised one and all by resuming the drive against illegal internet and television cables on Monday. The AMC squad seized 10,170 metres long cable during the whole day. The drive will continue till January 30, stated the AMC.

It may be noted that acting upon the orders of the Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court, the AMC has removed and seized illegal cables in large quantities during the last month. The additional municipal commissioner R P Nikam has been appointed as the nodal officer to implement the court’s order.

Earlier, the AMC had seized 25,000 to 30,000 metres long cable. Hence the internet and television services in many parts of the city got affected. However, the service providers once again resume their services and illegal cables were again seen resting on the poles, streetlights etc.

Today’s drive was launched jointly by the AMC’s anti-encroachment squad, electrical section and respective ward office. The action was taken in the jurisdiction of Zone Number 1, 4 and 7.