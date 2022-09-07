AMC sets up 47 centres to collect Lord Ganesh idols

Aurangabad, Sept 7:

The devotees will be immersing idols of Lord Ganesh on September 9. Hence to avoid a rush of people around the immersion well and avoid any untoward incident, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has appealed to individuals, societies and organisations to hand over their idols to their nearest idol collection centres. The AMC has set up 47 centres at different spots in the city.

The AMC will be deploying a squad along with a vehicle at each spot to transport the idols from the centre to the immersion wells.

The collection centres are near Mahadev Temple - Khadkeshwar; near Pandey's House - Begmupura, Vishram Baba School - Nandanvan Colony, Vani Complex - Padegaon, Mahatma Gandhi Statue - Sarafa, Chaman - Shahaganj, Parking Bay - Gulmandi, Savarkar Chowk - Samarthnagar, Police Colony Auditorium, Shopping Complex - TV Centre Chowk, Jatwada Road, Smritivan Garden - Harsul Lake, SBOA School - Mayur Park, Ram Leela Maidan - N7 Cidco, Rajiv Gandhi Ground - Avishkar Colony, New High School - Chikalthana, Garware Stadium, Mukundwadi Bus Stop, Kamgar Chowk, N2 Cidco, Ambedkar Chowk, Chikalthana, Ramnagar Chowk - N2 Cidco, Connaught Garden, Gajanan Maharaj Mandir Chowk, Hindu Rashtra Chowk, Vijayanagar Chowk, Sutgirni Chowk, Garkheda Parisar, Vani Mangal Karyalaya, Hanuman Chowk, New Hanuman Nagar, Riddhi Siddhi Hall, Ulkanagari, Kanchanwadi, Vithal Rukhmini Temple - Nakshatrawadi, Jabinda Lawns - Mayurban Colony, Devlai Chowk, MIT Nursery Corner, Main Immersion Well-Satara, Jyotinagar ESR, Sant Eknath Rang Mandir, Karnapura Maidan and open ground opposite RTO Office.