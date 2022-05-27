AMC squad reaches Mumbai to correct rough draft on prabhags

Aurangabad, May 27:

The election squad of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) today left the city for Mumbai to make changes as per the recommendations of the State Election Commission (SEC) in the rough draft on delimitation of prabhags.

As reported earlier, the SEC issued an order directing the AMC to re-submit the old rough draft by inserting enumerator blocks in the maps of city. The insertion was nearly possible as the population figures provided by SEC and the figures existing with AMC does not tally with each other. Hence, the insertion of EBs proved to be a daunted task for the civic officials. Later on, the SEC called the AMC team to Mumbai for guiding in completing the task.

The AMC team led by deputy commissioner Santosh Tengale reached Mumbai today morning. The civic officials waited for their turn till evening at SEC office and now hope of getting the work done on Saturday or Sunday?

It may be noted that the SEC had undertaken the responsibility of preparing rough draft of 14 municipal corporations in the state. The major problem faced by the AMC is in the adjustment of prabhag at Padegaon area.

Spreading of rumour

Earlier, the AMC has prepared the rough draft in December 2021. This old document got viral on social media today. The document is of no use as the SEC has recommended correction in it. Many candidates aspiring to become corporators accused AMC of the leakage of the document.