AMC tax collection likely to affect in 2022-23

Aurangabad:

If the sources are to be believed, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) fears that the collection of property tax and water tax during the current financial year (2022-23) is likely to be affected as the district administration has

roped in 70 personnel from AMC’s tax assessment section to update the (electoral) list of voters staying in the municipal corporation limit.

Every year, the AMC’s tax section focuses on the recovery of taxes since December. The AMC is uncertain about its election, but the state government is hopeful of holding the local self-government election soon. Hence the district administration has hired the AMC staff. Accordingly, the task of updating the voters' list is underway.

The head of AMC’s election branch and deputy commissioner Santosh Tengale said, “The election branch personnel are nowadays engaged in detecting cases of the circle change. It means the addresses of other residential colonies have been posted in front of the names of the voters in the city. The election personnel will detect the cases and send them to the Booth Level Officer (BLO) for circle change. The property tax inspector of each AMC zone has been appointed for the task. A total of 70 personnel are working in nine zones of the city. The centre-wise report will be sent to BLO. Later on, further action will be taken at the BLO level. This will benefit the AMC in delimiting the prabhags.”

Affect on tax recovery?

It may be noted that property tax collection is the prime source of income for AMC. However, the percentage of tax collection has already declined steeply in the current year compared to the last year. The financial year will conclude after four months. The AMC commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari in the recently held meeting instructed the AMC key officers to focus on the recovery of taxes so as to meet the target collection, but due to the absence of such a large number of personnel would definitely affect the collections.