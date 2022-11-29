AMC to sell fertiliser under Harit Maha City Compost Brand

Aurangabad: As an acknowledgement of the quality and standard of fertiliser manufactured by the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), the state government has granted permission to sell its produce (fertiliser) under its registered brand ‘Harit Maha City Compost.’

It may be noted that the AMC through the funds sanctioned by the state government for improvement in Solid Waste Management decided to set up three plants, each having the capacity to process 150 tonnes of dry garbage, at Chikalthana, Padegaon and Harsul and one plant of processing wet garbage of capacity 30 tonnes at Kanchanwadi. Of which, the fertiliser is being produced at Chikalthana and Padegaon. Presently, the fertiliser from these two processing plants is purchased by RCF and other companies. It is in great demand due to the quality of the product.

The AMC’s head of Solid Waste Management Somnath Jadhav said, “We have submitted the proposal to the state government seeking permission to use its brand. Hence the State’s Cleanliness Mission director Sameer Unhale granted permission to use the brand by presenting the certificate.”

Meanwhile, the AMC has appealed to the citizens and farmers to book their orders for fertiliser in their respective ward offices. The product will be made available to them under the government’s brand on payment of fixed charges, said Jadhav.