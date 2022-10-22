AMC's concern about No Network Area raises eyebrows!

Aurangabad:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has prepared an estimate of Rs 25 lakh to undertake to repair the handpumps (standposts) installed in the 'No Network Area' so that the citizens staying in the localities that deprive of tap water do not face scarcity and inconvenience during the summer season.

It may be noted that the AMC has not laid the water pipelines in the newly developed localities on the outskirts of the city. These areas are denoted as No Network Areas by AMC. Hence with the aim that the residents staying here do not face inconvenience, the AMC dug bore wells and fixed handpumps upon them. Hence to undertake to repair of these handpumps the AMC has made the estimate. Besides, the AMC also supply water in these areas through private tankers. To date, many handpumps have got defunct and the demand is made frequently to repair them. Now, the AMC has decided to outsource the responsibility of repairing and maintenance of these handpumps to the contractor. It will soon be inviting tender to shortlist the competent contractor. The estimate of Rs 24.86 lakh is to repair 1254 handpumps.

According to sources, there are plans to lay pipelines in all parts of the city under the new water supply scheme. The pipeline of 2,000 km in length will be laid within city limits. The work in this No Network Area will also be done in phases, but there is no fixed schedule.

According to sources, if any common man digs a bore well, he has to shell out Rs 20,000 for it. Hence the question is whether it is wise to repair the handpumps or whether the AMC prefer to dig new borewells with the estimated money.