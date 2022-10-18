Amit Bagchi passes away

Aurangabad, Oct 18: Pioneering educationist and English language teacher Amit Bagchi passed away after a brief illness at his Mumbai home recently. He was 72.

He moved to Aurangabad in 1987 with an aim to help and develop the importance of language in Marathwada. He introduced TOEFL, GMAT, GRE and other competitive exams to students and helped them prepare for these using spoken English and personality development. He was the eminent French and German teacher and helped students fulfill their dreams of studying and working abroad

Through his National Institute for Education, he strove to enhance the quality of education and helped students choose the right career. He trained many company executives, professionals and government officials. He was known for his expert communication skills, superior listening skills, deep knowledge and passion for the subject.

He is survived by his wife, a son, daughter-in-law and an extended family.