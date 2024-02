Anmol Baral no more

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Anmol alias Sachin Buddhinath Baral (37), passed away while undergoing treatment in the Government medical hospital on Sunday. He had suffered a head injury four days ago. He was the son of senior communist leader comrade Buddhinath Baral. His last rites were performed in the Kailasnagar crematorium. He is survived by his mother, father, wife, a son and a daughter.