Annual meeting of sports directors today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Sports Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will organise a meeting of the sports planning committee at the main auditorium on August 26 for the academic year 2025-26.

The top sportsmen will be guided and felicitated. Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari. International player Ananya Patil and Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade will be the chief guests on this occasion. Sports directors of affiliated colleges will be present at the meeting. Successful players in the All India Inter University and Western Zonal Inter University Sports Competitions, coaches, team managers and retired sports directors will also be felicitated.

Registrar Dr Prashant Amritkar and Sports Director Dr Sachin Deshmukh have appealed to the sports directors and players to attend the programme.