Annual Sports Day at Burhani English School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Burhani National English School organised its Annual Sports Day for the academic year 2025–26 with great enthusiasm at Naval Tata Stadium, Rauza Baug, N-12 Hudco, recently.

The event witnessed vibrant participation from students, teachers, parents, and staff members. Additional CEO (retd), Zilla Parishad, Hingoli Abdul Muqueem Deshmukh, education officer (retd), Zilla Parishad, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar R S Mogal and principal, Maulana Azad College, Dr Mazhar Ahmed Farooqui were the guests.

President of Burhani National Education Society Janab Murtaza BS Nomani (Amil Saheb, Aurangabad) presided. CEO of Burhani Group of Schools Dr Ansari Abrar guided students. Various track and field events, fun races, and team games were conducted, showcasing the talent, energy, and sportsmanship of the students. The winners were awarded prizes, trophies and all participants were appreciated.