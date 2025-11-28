Annual Sports Day at St Xavier’s School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: St. Xavier’s School celebrated its Annual Sports Day with great enthusiasm under the guidance of principal Rev Fr Dominic Bramhane, manager Rev Fr Sanjay Parkhe, and the sports teachers.

This year’s theme, “Dare to compete and decide to win,” motivated students to give their best in every event. A variety of sports competitions and an impressive sports exhibition were organised.

President Rev Fr Sanjay Rupekar was present. Chief guest and tehsil sports officer, Jalna, Vijay Kakde, urged students to pursue excellence in the field of sports. Sakshi Chandre, an alumnus and lady police constable in the city Damini Pathak, was the guest of honour.