Annual Sports Fest at PSBA School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Padmashri Shankar Bapu Apegaonkar (PSBA) English School’s Urja Annual Sports Festival 2025 was inaugurated on Tuesday.

School president Dr Sanjivani Bhosekar, and vice-president Ashok Bhosekar were the chief guests.

The four House contingents-Storms, Thunders, Hydras, and Electroas - presented an inspiring March Past. School's outstanding sportspersons carried the sports torch and presented it to the chief guest who lit the ceremonial cauldron.

Principal Padma Jawlekar administered the sports oath. The annual sports report was presented by sports department head Dr Abhijeet Deshmukh.

The sports achievers of the academic year 2025-26 were felicitated. With the release of a cluster of colourful balloons into the sky, the festival was declared open.