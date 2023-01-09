Annual Sports Meet at Sarosh Jr College

Shaikh Aslam HOD – Sports Department, Kohinoor Arts, Commerce and Science College, Khuldabad was the chief guest. Sarosh Group Management Mohammed Wasil chairman School Committee, Dr Moid Siddiqui president, M A Pathan joint secretary, Ejaz Baig supervisor Sarosh Urdu School were the guests of honour.

Sports events like football, cricket athletics, slow cycling were organized by the Sarosh Sports Club. Students competed enthusiastically.

Guests felicitated winners with medals and certificates. Winner and Runner Up trophies were lifted by Citius and Fortius respectively. Arshad Khan, staff and students worked to make the event remarkable.