Answer keys for B Sc-Nursing CET released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The answer keys of Maharashtra Bachelor of Science- Nursing Common Entrance Test (MH-Bsc-CET)-2023 were released. The State Common Entrance Test Cell conducted the entrance test across the State on June 11.

As per the schedule released by the CET Cell, the online question paper and model answer keys were displayed on Monday. Those who have any objections about the answer keys can raise the objections up to June 21.

There will be a non-refundable fee of Rs 1000 for each objection against the question paper or answer key. The final answer keys will be displayed on June 23.

The State government decided to hold the examination for admission to the first-year B Sc Nursing Health Science course for the academic year 2023–24. The online CET consists of one question paper of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), each carrying one mark. The syllabus of the test included the subjects of physics, chemistry, biology, and English for the HSC standard.