Anuradha, Ganisha win medals in dist gymnastics

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Anuradha Chavan and Ganisha Chavan, talented young gymnast from Winchester International English School, clinched the gold and silver medals respectively in the under-14 category at the recently concluded district-level gymnastics competition organised by the Aurangabad District Gymnastic Association.

Chavan sisters’ performance in artistic gymnastics was lauded for their precision, agility, and flawless execution of complex routines. School director Dr Afsar Khan commended them for their determination, discipline, and resilience.

