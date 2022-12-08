Approval process for DPC proposals starts

Aurangabad:

The approval process for the proposals submitted to the District Planning Committee (DPC) has begun. Guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre has said that the works approved in the plan will be completed by March 31, 2023.

In the DPC meeting held in October, Bhumre had instructed all the departments to submit proposals by the end of November. However, proposals worth Rs 140 crore had been filed before the planning committee before the end of October. Therefore, collector Astik Kumar Pandey held a meeting with all department heads and ordered them to submit all the proposals by November 30. At present, it is reported that the number of proposals has doubled. The guardian minister had ordered that proposals should be submitted in accordance with the planning of Rs 500 crores. Most of the funds have been approved as there are four months left to spend a total of Rs 650 crore, including Rs 500 crore from the annual fund and Rs 150 crore approved for Scheduled Castes and Tribal Areas.

Will start development works before March 2023

Most of the works of DPC have been approved. More work will be approved in the next meeting. All-out efforts are underway to start the development works before March 2023, said Sandipan Bhumre, guardian minister.