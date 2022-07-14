Array of gifts for Campus Club members

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 14:

The much awaited Lokmat Times Campus Club membership - 2022 drive has began. An array of gifts will be showered on the member after the registration. Not only that, they will get the opportunity throughout the year to participate in various cultural and entertaining programmes. Apart, to participate in various competitions to showcase their hidden talents. Now, this is a good news for the children eagerly waiting for the Campus Club membership as the registration has began. They are very happy as they can now meet new friends, accomplish the journey of the entertainment world, participate in various competition and prove their mettle.

Lots of Benefits

The members on registration will immediately get a water bottle and a tiffin box worth Rs 399 absolutely free along with a Campus Champs Book. They can also participate in Lokmat Sports Festival, Inter-school Cricket, January Championship, Drawing, Handwriting competitions and others.

Free gifts immediately after registration

After getting registered as a member of Campus Club, free gifts will be given immediately including a Veg Puff from Crazy Bite, a double walled mug from Ganpati Dental Hospital, one game from GameX, a fancy Jelly Ball Pocket from Chitlangi Gifts and Toys, a gift from Mittal Opticals, a stationary set from Natkhat Kids Wears and Toys, a smiley ball from CK Sports, 15 days swimming class from Birmingham School and one dental check-up from Dwarka Dental Clinic.

Aeroplane trip to Delhi; state-level draw

A state-level lucky draw will be picked and the lucky winner will get the opportunity to travel to New Delhi in the aeroplane and visit the parliament.

Chance to win prizes worth Rs 1.32 lakh

The Campus Club members will get the chance to win prizes worth more than Rs 1.32 lakh through lucky draws including a guitar from Play 8, 4 tabs from Param Institute Pvt Ltd, 2 smart watches from Time Gallery, 30 sports T-shirts from Prashant Mangalarp, 50 Sports Bags from Silver Sports, 30 Badminton rackets and shuttle from Kirtikar Sports, 8 study tables from Indobrans. The outdoor partner is Rajesh Multi Media Advertisers.

Register immediately

For Campus Club membership, the fees is Rs 250. After paying the fees, the members will get the identity cards for the period 2022-23. It is mandatory for the members to carrying identity card during each Campus Club event.

Membership registration can be done at Regal Lawns beside Lokmat Bhavan between 11 am and 6 pm. Further information can be obtained on 8888631989, 8999611954.