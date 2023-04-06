Arson & clashes in Kiradpura result in Rs 1.50 Cr losses

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The recently arson and clashes in Kiradpura areas have resulted in losses amounting to Rs 1.50 crore.

According to reports, government properties were targeted and several vehicles were burned on a large scale. The incident occurred at midnight on March 29, when an aggressive mob hurled stones at the police in front of the Ram Mandir. The mob pelted stones for two hours and indulged in arson, leading to the burning of 14 police vehicles and the destruction of several wireless, GPS and PA systems installed in the vehicles. Additionally, CCTV cameras and street lights were also destroyed.

The complainant initially claimed losses worth Rs 2.50 crore, but the actual report revealed a lower figure. As of now, 55 accused have been arrested, with the majority being labourers.

There is a law to collect Government losses from the accused. Therefore, police started preparations to send the report of the losses and recover the losses of properties from the accused.

The value of 15 police vehicles is estimated to be Rs 1 crore, while the cost of private vehicles is from Rs 8 to Rs 10 lakh. The estimated value of wireless, GPS, and PA systems is between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, and the losses at the Ram Mandir are estimated to be Rs 1 lakh. The local losses are estimated to be between Rs 10 and Rs 12 lakh.