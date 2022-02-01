Art teachers demand uniformity in art & craft teaching

Aurangabad, Feb 1:

Maharashtra Rajya Kalashikshak Mahasangh, an art teachers association, demanded that there should be uniformity in art and craft lectures in the schools across the State as per the Government policy.

In a memorandum submitted to the education officer of Zilla Parishad, the association office-bearers stated that each art teacher has to conduct four lectures, each of arts and crafts in a week.

“However, headmasters in many schools of the district are asking drawing teachers to teach subjects like Geography, Mathematics which is against the Government policy. There should be uniformity in teaching the subject. Those art teachers who have augmented educational eligibility should be given increment,” they said.

State unit vice-president of the teachers union Prahlad Shinde, Sanjay Jadhav, secretary Madhukar Patil, Chandrakant Limbekar, Ankush Ambhore and others were present.