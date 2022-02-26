Articles stolen from company in Waluj

Aurangabad, Feb 26:

A thief stole articles amounting to Rs 47,000 from Neel Steels Pvt Ltd company in Waluj MIDC area. The thief has been captured in the CCTV camera of the company.

Police said the workers and the officers after completing their work went home on February 7. The next morning, when the owner Sumit Dinesh Malani came to the company, he found that some articles were missing from the premises. When he checked the CCTV footage, he saw a thief covering his face enter the premises and took away metal pieces, a casting roller and other articles worth Rs 47,000. A case has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station while PSI Chetan Ogale is further investigating the case.