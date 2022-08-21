Artificial and natural breathing should be appropriately blended

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 21:

“The information about the updated treatment, technology and research should reach to every persons working in the medical field. It will help in providing better medical treatment to the patients. It is important that a blend should be maintained in Artificial and natural breathing.”, opined the experts on the conclusion of the 2-day workshop on ‘Mechanical Ventilation: Basic and Advanced’organised by Indian Society of Critical Care and Medicine, Aurangabad branch on Sunday.

Dr Prashant Nasa, who came from Dubai for the conference guided the doctors and students about administering the medicines to the patients. Dr Nasa is the students of Government Medical College and Hospital, Aurangabad.

Dr Kapil Zirpe, Dr Dixit, Dr Sanjay Dhanuka, Dr Kapil Boravake and others delivered lectures on various topic related to ventilation in the morning session.

Dr Sharad Biradar, Nahush Patel, Avinash Tribhuvan, Amol Kulkarni, Kapil Boravake, Khalid Khatib and others also delivered lectures.

Branch president Dr Shrikant Sahasrabuddhe, secretary Dr Sharad Biradar, Dr Yogesh Lakkas, Dr Dhananjay Khatavkar, Gitesh Dalvi, Ashish Kundalwar, Aniket Chate, Ajinkya Deshmukh, Umesh Gawali, Rahul Chaudhary, Sudhir Deshpande, Prashant Walse, Amol Kulkarni, Avinash Tribhuvan, Vinod Gosavi, Yogesh Deogirikar and others took efforts for the success of the workshop.