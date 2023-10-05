Artist attended Youth Festival for 36-yrs continuously in different roles

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sambhaji Bhosale has maintained his bond with the Central Youth Festival (CYF) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) for the last 36 years as a participant, team manager, judge, organising committee member and now advisory committee member.

He works as a faculty in the Political Science Department at Yashwantrao Chavan College Junior College, Tuljapur. He has played different roles in some plays.

Sambhaji Bhosale said “As an artist, I participated in Youth Festival the then Marathwada University organised at Udayagiri College of Udgir in the year 1986. Principal I Y Dole hosted the festival very well 36 years ago. Principal Shivajirao Bhosale was the Vice Chancellor of the university at that time. This was a festival for students in eight districts.”

He said that the name extension fo the university as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University was done in 1994.

“I was the chairman of the reception committee when Bamu conducted the Youth Festival at Tuljapur's Engineering College in 2015. I have been participating in CYF for 36 consecutive years (1986 to 2023),” he added.

Indradhanush to be held next month

Director of the Students Development Department Dr Mustajeeb Khan who made arrangements for six CYFs said that it is a challenging task to organise the Youth Festival. “The number of female participants has increased this year. It is a speciality of the festival.

After the CYF, the reparations will begin for ‘Indradhanush, the inter-university youth festival to be held in Bamu in November,” he added.