Artists enthrall audience in ‘Akalan’ Kathak performance

Aurangabad, July 24:

Students of Mahagami Gurukul Center for Performing Arts (MGM University) presented solo Kathak performances in the ‘Akalan’ programme held at Sharngadeva Sadan, Mahagami Gurukul campus on Sunday.

Students of ‘Udbhava’ module of the gurukul outreach also performed as part of their assessment system which blends Guru-shishya tradition with the academic frameworks.

Artists Bhadra Menon (Kerala) performed Guru Vandana and Teentaal, Soumya (Banglore) performed Krishna vandana ‘Kasturi Tilakam,’ Sakshi Deshpande (Aurangabad) displayed Teentaal, Harpreet Kaur (Delhi) staged Dhrupadaangi, Charu Anand (Seattle, USA) presented Jhaptaal and Nayika abhinaya, Antara Dutta (Cleveland, USA) staged Shivashtakam and Taal Dhamaar, Radha Jahagirdar (Aurangabad) performed Sarasvati Vandana and Ashtapadi and Siddhi Sontakke (Aurangabad) performed Taal Rupak and Chaturanga.

Guru Gauri Sharma Tripathi gave a short talk on Kathak tradition and presented a few timeless compositions of Lucknow Gharana tradition of Kathak. The next performance under ‘Akalan’ will be on July 26 and 28 at Mahagami.