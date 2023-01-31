ASCDCL appoints an agency without tender process

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

The development works valuing Rs 1,100 crore were proposed under the Smart City Mission. Indeed, the works were awarded to the contractor through a tender process. Meanwhile, according to the details obtained under the Right To Information (RTI) Act, it has been revealed that the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) has appointed a private agency for publishing advertisements of works valuing crores of rupees on just a plain paper. This raises eyebrows and puts us think about how many such works the ASCDCL had given on plain paper.

As per the process, the ASCDCL has to obtain permission from the Board of Directors (BoD) and after their approval, it has to prepare an estimate and invite a tender of specific work and then shortlist the competent contractor. For the past five years, the works (small or big) were allotted through tender processes.

However, a shocking development has come to the fore. The ASCDCL has appointed a private agency to publish tenders in the different local newspapers without implementing the tender process. The agency made a simple application to ASCDCL on December 17, 2020. Ironically, on the second day, the agency (Media House) was appointed (December 18, 2020). An agreement of two and a half pages was also done on the simple papers (not bond papers). Moreover, the work was allotted to the agency on the third day, mentioning the information received by Tabrez Khan, who sought the details, under RTI.

Payment of Rs 2 crore!

The agency was given advertisements of Rs 2 crore from January 12, 2021, to November 25, 2022. Additional advertisements of Rs 35 lakh were given to the agency in December 2022. Surprisingly, the ASCDCL was prompt in releasing the payment on the very next day after the submission of the bills by the private agency.

10 pc discount

The ASCDCL administration claimed that the advertisements given for publishing were as per the government charges and the agency had given a 10 per cent discount to them. When asked if the agency could have shortlisted through the implementation of the tender process then the ASCDCL would have got more discount through negotiations, but the officials maintained tightlipped on it.

When contacted the ASCDCL deputy chief executive officer Arun Shinde said, “ I will be able to speak on the issue after going through the file. I do not have details about it, but the staff concerned will be able to throw more light upon it.”