ASCDCL-CEO orders to get ready bus depot by May

Aurangabad:

The chief executive officer (CEO) of Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL), Abhijeet Chaudhari, today ordered the completion of construction of a hi-tech bus depot for Smart City Buses at Jadhavwadi in five months (by May 2023).

The CEO today inspected the depot and reviewed the progress of ongoing works.

The ASCDCL purchased 100 diesel buses in 2018. Of which, 70 buses are plying on the road. Very soon, the ASCDCL will be an addition of 35 electric buses to its herd of vehicles.

Hence, a bus depot with all modern amenities on 7 acres of land was proposed to be constructed at Jadhavwadi. The repair and maintenance works of these buses will be done here. The construction has been done till the foundation level, so far.

Chaudhari, after inspection, ordered the ASCDCL to transport the black soil lying at the site (after digging) to Safari Park (Mimita) to undertake tree plantation.

The Head (Operation, Bus Division) Ram Pavnikar, project manager Imran Khan, assistant project manager Rishikesh Ingle and assistant manager (bus division) Manik Neela were present on the occasion.

Features of the bus depot

The depot will have adequate capacity to park 250 diesel buses and 50 electric buses. The depot will be protected through 750 metres long wall of eight-feet height. Besides, there will be a buffer space of 3 metres wide inside the wall as a safety measure. The total parking area will be a concrete platform. There will be four-maintenance ways and a self-operating washing system. Besides, a two-storeyed building will be constructed on a 1434 square metre area to set up an administrative office and workshop. There will also be rest room for the drivers, conductors, mechanics etc. Moreover, the building will be constructed on environment-friendly norms.