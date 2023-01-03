ASCDCL to develop 64 roads under Smart City Mission

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad: If the sources are believed, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL), Abhijeet Chaudhari, has approved the development of additional 42 roads, apart from 22 previously approved, under the Smart City Mission.

Earlier, the ASCDCL approved the construction and development of 111 roads under the Mission with the financial contribution of AMC. The estimated cost of these roads was Rs 318 crore. Moreover, the ASCDCL also issued the work order to the contractor before March 2022. Due to paucity of funds, the ASCDCL first approved 22 roads and now okayed 42 more roads, said the sources. The works will be done by the contractor - A G Constructions. Meanwhile, the IIT-Powai has been roped in to approve the designs and check the standard and quality of the roads under third-party inspection.

In past, the ASCDCL selected 22 roads for development citing that it is having only Rs 80 crore in its exchequer. Later on, IIT’s inspection was held and the experts in their report mentioned the violation of RRC norms and told the contractor to make changes in the construction pattern.

According to sources, “The fixed deposit of Rs 200 crore which was kept for Smart City buses will be withdrawn by the ASCDCL. Of which, a proposal of spending Rs 100 crore on the construction of the new roads under the Mission was tabled to which Chaudhari gave a green signal. He gave approval to 42 new roads. Very soon, the designs of these roads will be sent to IIT-Powai and after their approval, the work is expected to start by the end of the month.”