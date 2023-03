Asha Dange gets Dr Ambedkar Sahitya Gaurav award

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Renowned author and poetess of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will be conferred with Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Sahitya Gaurav Award, constituted by Jagatik Ambedkarwadi Sahitya Mahamandal. The award will be distributed to her by the president of the All India Marathi Literary Meet president Dr Shripal Sabnis in a function to be held at Nagpur on March 26. Mahamandal president Deepak Khobragade, Dr K P Wasnik, Madhukar Wankhede and others will be present for the function.