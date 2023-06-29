Ashadhi Ekadashi and Eid celebrated at River Dale

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 29, 2023 11:15 PM2023-06-29T23:15:02+5:302023-06-29T23:15:02+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: River Dale High School celebrated the spirit of Eid and Ashadhi Ekadashi on Thursday. Students spoke about ...

Ashadhi Ekadashi and Eid celebrated at River Dale | Ashadhi Ekadashi and Eid celebrated at River Dale

Ashadhi Ekadashi and Eid celebrated at River Dale

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: River Dale High School celebrated the spirit of Eid and Ashadhi Ekadashi on Thursday. Students spoke about why Bakri Eid is celebrated. Information was given about Ashadhi Ekadashi, its significance, and how it is celebrated. Students performed a marvelous dance to showcase the importance of this day. All students appreciated the celebrations with great fervour and enthusiasm.

Open in app
Tags :Ashadhi ekadashiAshadhi ekadashiRiver Dale High School