Ashadhi Ekadashi celebrations at St. Meera English High School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ashadhi Ekadashi was celebrated with great enthusiasm in St. Meera English High School. All the children dressed up in colourful traditional attires participated enthusiastically in competitions like shloka and abhanga recitation, storytelling, palkhi making and rally (Dindi). The atmosphere was filled with gaiety and spirituality. This celebration encouraged the students to participate in the festival and to know more about rich cultural traditions of our country. The programme concluded with Vitthal Aarti.