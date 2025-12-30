Aspirants argued with police over tight security at ERO-5 office

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

At exactly 3 pm, the police closed the entrance gate of the office of the Election Returning Officer (ERO) - 5 at Garware Stadium. Several candidates argued with the police, urging them to allow entry and citing various reasons such as, “I had gone to bring cash,” “I received my ‘A–B’ form late,” and “my representatives have already taken my turn inside.” However, the police maintained that candidates would be allowed entry only if the ERO granted permission, and they stopped the candidates at the gate. Only those who received approval from the officials were allowed inside.

As it was the last day for filing nomination papers for the municipal corporation elections, aspirant candidates from Prabhag Nos. 8, 9, 10 and 11 had started gathering at the office from 10 am onwards. In view of the increasing crowd, the police restricted entry to candidates along with their proposers and seconders. This also led to verbal altercations between the police and party workers. After 12 noon, candidates began arriving with their party ‘A–B’ forms.

At 2 pm, with only one hour remaining, announcements were made over the public address system instructing candidates to enter the gate. At around 2.50 pm, several candidates rushed towards the entrance simultaneously in an attempt to get inside, resulting in brief pushing and jostling. At 3 pm, the police shut the office gate. During this time, verbal exchanges took place between candidates and police inspector Geeta Bagwade over the issue of entry.

Documents verified inside the office

Candidates who entered the office before 3 pm were taken inside, where their documents were verified and the process of accepting nomination papers was completed.