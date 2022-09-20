Aspirants of Engineering, Pharmacy, Medical courses waiting for admission process

Aurangabad, Sept 20:

Thousands of aspirants of Engineering, Pharmacy, and Medical undergraduate degree courses who have qualified for different entrance examinations have been waiting for the commencement of the admission process for the academic year 2022-23.

It may be noted that the State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) declared the result of MHT-CET 2020 on September 15.

The result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) conducted by the National Testing Agency was out on September 7 while the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main was also announced.

Thousands of students passed MHT-CET, JEE-Main and NEET 2022. Generally, the CET Cell starts the registration process for the centralised admission process after fewer days after the declaration of the result. The admission process takes one to two months duration for the completion.

However, the notification was not issued for the admission process yet. The tests passed youths have been waiting for the commencement of the admission process. If the admissions are delayed, further process like teaching and examinations is too delayed.

More than 6 lakh candidates registered for the MHT-CET while 4.60 lakh appeared for the test in the State. But, the Cell has not declared the number of qualified candidates so far. A total of 2.56 lakh youths from the State applied for the NEET while over 1.13 lakh candidates were declared passed. Thousands of youths have passed JEE-Main 2022 in different sessions.

Admission notification to be issued soon

The officials from CET Cell said that the notification for the admissions to various UG courses in Engineering and Medical courses is likely to be issued the next week.