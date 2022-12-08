Atal Incubation Centre to host workshop on ‘Startups Ecosystem’

Aurangabad: The Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will organise a workshop on ‘Strengthening of Startup Ecosystem and Business Modelling’ on December 7.

Director of AIC Dr Sachin Deshmukh said that district collector Astik Kumar Pandey would inaugurate the workshop at 10 am.

Chief executive officer of Centre for Incubation and Business Acceleration Prasad Menon, executive director of Dr D Y Patil Unitech Society (Pune) Avinash Thakur, chief executive officer of Symbiosis Technology Business Incubator (Pune) Yogesh Brahmankar, founding partner of Alphavalue Consulting (Noida) Mangesh Srivastawa, founder and CEO Startup Chaupal (Jaipur) Sumit Srivastawa will guide on ‘Building Startup Ecosystem, Startup Valuation and Business Model Preparation.’

AIC director Dr Sachin Deshmukh and CEO Amit Ranjan appealed to all youths to participate in the programme.