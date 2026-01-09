Attack on AIMIM workers en route to Aam Khas Maidan rally; beaten with sticks-rods

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

No complaint was lodged by the injured group of workers who were heading to the AIMIM party rally at Amkhas Maidan, prompting the police to file a case against 10 individuals on their own initiative.

The incident occurred on January 7 in the Jinsi area, when former MP Imtiaz Jaleel was assaulted in the afternoon. Later that evening, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s rally was scheduled at Aam Khas Maidan. Party workers and office-bearers from different parts of the city were en route to attend the rally. While approaching Aam Khas, a group of 8–10 people suddenly attacked them between the main central bus stand (CBS) and Jubilee Park, beating them with sticks, rods, and slaps, causing injuries.

Even 24 hours after the incident, none of the injured came forward to lodge a complaint. Consequently, police officer Arvind Shejule filed a complaint on behalf of the government. Based on this, a case was registered at Begumpura police station against Arshad Yar Khan, Shoaib Yar Khan, Syed Barkat, Moin Chavan (all residents of Mill Corner), and their associates.