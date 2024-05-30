Attackers stabbing neighbour with knife denied bails

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The session judge R D Khedekar has denied the anticipatory bail of Girija Manoj Jadhav and the regular bail of Raju Manikrao Jadhav (both residents of Bodkha in Khuldabad tehsil) in a case involving a life-threatening knife attack over a dispute regarding a garbage dump area.

Sagar Shankar Mohite (25, Banewadi, Railway Station) filed the complaint stating that his sister Swati lives in Bodkha with her husband Kishore Jadhav. Their neighbours, Deepak Raju Jadhav, Manoj Raju Jadhav, and Raju Manikrao Jadhav, argued over the garbage dump area and verbally abused and assaulted them. Manoj attacked the complainant and Swati with a knife, causing serious injuries. Deepak severely beat Swati's husband with an iron rod. Girija and Raju both verbally abused and assaulted them. Hence a case was registered at Khuldabad Police Station. Girija has been absconding since the incident.

Meanwhile, the arrested accused Raju applied for regular bail and the absconding accused Girija applied for anticipatory bail. However, the assistant public prosecutor Ramesh Kulkarni opposed their bail applications.