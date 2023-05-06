Attempt being made to malign image of BARTI

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI) which imparts training to backward class students, claimed that no scheme run by Social Justice Department and BARTI was closed.

BARTI, in clarification, stated that some organisations and people are spreading wrong information to create a rift among community members.

Its officials said that all the agreements will suppliers, contractors of meals and different training institutes that had a monopoly for years were ended. Also, the Social Justice Department carried out a probe of meal contractors on a local level and found them guilty and lodged complaints against with police stations.

The institute said that the process of blacklisting contractors is underway, so, they are trying to malign the image of BARTI which had agreements with 30 institutes banking, police training academies and institutes including IBPS, which ended in Covid period, but, they were given extension considering the situation.

The decision of ending the agreements was taken by the regulatory board of the Institute and its secretary Sumant Bhange has nothing to do it with. An academy which imparted training to 6,900 students, was given Rs 34.50 lakh (Rs 23,000 for each student) in the year 20217-18. Thus, Rs 16.21 crore was given to 46 training institutes and academies.