Aurangabad: Administration demolishes 338 houses in Labor Colony, curfew imposed

The administration has started demolition work in Aurangabad's Labor Colony area. The operation started from 6.30 am with a large police force. As per the decision of the Supreme Court, 338 houses will be demolished in this place. Five hundred police and 150 officers have been deployed in the wake of the operation. Several workers, including 50 JCBs, have been called for the action.

A curfew has been imposed in the area to prevent any disturbance during the operation. Citizens from outside the area have been barred from coming here all day today. However, some citizens have opposed the action of administration.

The Commissioner of Police has imposed Section 144 in the area to prevent any confusion during the demolition of the dilapidated houses. Citizens from outside the area have been barred from coming here all day today. The district administration has started this action from 6 am today.

According to the Supreme Court decision, citizens were given a deadline to vacate their homes here. This period has come to an end and most of the citizens have given up possession of their houses while some are preparing to leave their homes.

Considering the opposition of the residents for the last six months a large contingent of police has been deployed. Housing for officers and employees of various government departments was constructed in 1953 on 20 acres of government land at Labor Colony, Aurangabad. Employees and their families living here have not left after retirement. Therefore, the district administration is taking possession of this land by demolishing these old houses. For the past six months, residents have been protesting against the demolition and eviction of residents, but now 338 houses have been demolished following an order from the High Court and the Supreme Court.