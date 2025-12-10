Aurangabad airport maintains smooth operations amid IndiGo’s flight disruptions

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

While major airports across India struggled with long delays, cancellations and crowding due to IndiGo’s operational crisis, Aurangabad Airport continued to operate smoothly, ensuring passenger comfort and orderly movement.

According to national reports, between 1–8 December 2025, IndiGo cancelled around 905 flights and delayed 1,475 flights across India. Meanwhile, Aurangabad Airport reported smooth operations during the same period.

No overcrowding despite delayed flights

Aurangabad witnessed several delayed flights; however, the terminal remained congestion-free. Additional inquiry counters were opened, and staff assisted passengers across the terminal.

Advance alerts, food and water support

Most airlines had issued prior notifications regarding delays, preventing last-minute rush. During extended waiting periods, airlines provided meals, while the Airport Authority ensured free drinking water, adequate seating and snacks at designated points.

Teams on the ground throughout

Duty officers, “May I Help You” desk staff, CISF personnel and terminal management teams stayed present on the floor. The Airport Director, CISF Deputy Commandant and senior officers continuously monitored passenger areas to avoid chaos and resolve issues immediately.

Cleanliness maintained despite higher footfall

The housekeeping team remained on high alert, ensuring clean washrooms, frequent sanitation and overall facility hygiene. Regular announcements and updated display screens kept passengers informed.

Flight operations stabilising

Airport officials confirmed that IndiGo’s network has now stabilised, with several flights arriving in Aurangabad ahead of schedule in recent days. These updates were shared by the Airport Director, Terminal In-charge and AAI officials during a press briefing.