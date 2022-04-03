Aurangabad district tops in implementation of PMFME

Loans to 579 industries in the State and 107 in Aurangabad district

Aurangabad, April 3:

In the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme, in the financial year 2021-22, bank loans were sanctioned to 3,218 micro food processing industries across the country. Maharashtra topped the list of 579 cases in the country, while Aurangabad district alone sanctioned the highest number of 107 cases in the country and the State, informed district agriculture superintendent Dr Tukaram Mote.

In all, 36 districts of the State participated in the implementation of the PMFME. The approved proposals of the first five districts in the scheme include Aurangabad 107, Sangli 73, Pune 36, Kolhapur 29 and Satara 27 cases.

Aurangabad district has the highest number of approved proposals of all the districts in the country. Agriculture minister Dadaji Bhuse, horticulture minister Sandipan Bhumare, minister of State for agriculture Vishwajit Kadam, principal secretary agriculture Eknath Dawale, agriculture commissioner Dheeraj Kumar, district collector Sunil Chavan have appreciated the department.

What is the scheme

The scheme is being implemented with the financial assistance of Central and State governments to promote micro food processing industries. One district one product is a scheme to expand and modernize the new and existing micro food processing industry. Under this scheme, grants are given up to 35 per cent of the total project or up to a maximum of Rs 10 lakhs. However, it is mandatory to take a bank loan for this, informed Mote.

One district, one product

Maize crop was selected for Aurangabad district under one district, one product. The scheme provides grants for setting up of new processing industries on maize. If the agro-processing industry other than maize has already started, subsidy is given for its expansion and modernization. Individual beneficiaries, groups, self help groups, institutions, producer co-operative societies are eligible to avail the benefits of the scheme, Dr Mote said.