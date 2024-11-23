Aurangabad East Election Result 2024: Imtiaz Jaleel Leading, BJP Candidate Atul Moreshwar Save Trailing

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate leading with 70725 votes from Aurangabad East Assembly constituency, while BJP's Atul Moreshwar trailing and Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Abdul Gaffar Quadri Syed at third number who has polled 4780 votes.

Aurangabad East constituency recorded 60.63% voter turnout this year. In 2019, 61.2% voter turnout was reported in this constituency, where Atul Save of the BJP had won against Dr Abdul Gaffar Quadri Syed of AIMIM.

Based on the latest trends, the BJP-led Mahayuti has secured an impressive 85% success rate, with 125 out of its 148 candidates leading. The Shiv Sena (UBT) follows closely with a strong 73% strike rate, with 58 of its 80 candidates on track for victory.