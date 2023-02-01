Aurangabad: Man booked for killing pet dog for barking at him

A man has been booked for allegedly killing the pet dog of a woman known to him at her residence after it barked at him in Aurangabad, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when four people, including two women and two men, went to the woman’s residence in the Naralibaug area.

According to the complaint, the female pet dog barked at one of the two men, who then took up a nearby spade and hit her on the head. The dog died on the spot, it said.

After the incident, the four individuals quarrelled with the complainant, following which a case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including house trespass and the punishment for voluntarily causing hurt, in addition to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the official said.