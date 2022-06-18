Aurangabad to host Masters Athletics Meet,, 2-day AGM of Maharashtra Athletics Association concludes

Aurangabad June 18: During a two-day meeting held in Aurangabad from Friday, the Maharashtra Athletics Association (MAA) has decided to organize masters’ state-level Athletics Meet in Aurangabad in November-December this year, the head of the Indian Athletics Association as well as MAA president Adille Sumariwala said in a press meet on Saturday.

The Executive Committee met on Friday. On Saturday, the Annual General Meeting was held in the presence of all district representatives where many topics were discussed and also the yearly calendar of competitions was decided unanimously, Sumariwalla said.

The rules and regulations for doping and overage issues which can hamper the career of a player were deeply discussed. The district representatives were apprised of the different aspects. The implementation of these rules should be done strictly at district level itself, Sumariwala said.

4*100 relay athlete Sakshi Chavan, who won gold medal in Khelo India games held recently, was felicitated by the MAA. Joint secretary Pankaj Bharsakhle gave her an award of Rs 11,000.

MAA vice-president Shrikant Joshi, secretary Satish Uchil, treasurer Madhav Shejwal, Aurangabad district secretary Dr Fulchand Salampure, Dr Dayanand Kamble were present.