Aurangabad won two accolades in national contests

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 9:

Aurangabad has been honoured with two awards for its outstanding performance in the Streets for People and Cycles for Change Challenges competitions, at a grand function held in Bengaluru, on July 8 (Friday). A total of 120 cities across the country participated in the competitions organised by the Government of India (GoI).

Directors (Smart Cities Mission) Kunal Kumar and Rahul Kapoor, officials from Bengaluru Smart City and the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP) graced the function.

Director Rahul Kapoor presented the awards to the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation (ASCDCL) media analyst Arpita Sharad and project associate Kiran Adhe.

The ASCDCL chief executive officer (CEO) and administrator of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) A K Pandey

said,” Aurangabad has tremendous potential. It can become a prosperous city in the country and the world, only if the citizens wish to be. The awards will help boost the city's tourism and industry and raise the standard of living in the city. The administration is and will continue working for the better living of the citizens.”

As reported earlier, through the initiative of Pandey, the campaigns Streets for People and Cycles for Change Challenge were launched in 2020 with an initiative to reduce the growing pollution threat in the city owing to a rapid rise in vehicles, develop bicycling and walking culture, sensitise people about the better living etc. The valuable support extended by public representatives, key authorities and NGOs helped implement these campaigns successfully, acknowledges ASCDCL.