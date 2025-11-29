Auric’s 8,000-acre expansion still only on paper

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As Lokmat Times reported, despite announcements, the acquisition of land under the Delhi–Mumbai Industrial Corridor has not begun even after eight months, and no official notification has been issued.

In March, CM Devendra Fadnavis announced the acquisition of 8,000 additional acres for the Auric Bidkin industrial belt. The industries minister also assured that land acquisition would start soon, but the delay has raised questions among industrialists. Auric Industrial Area had earlier acquired 10,000 acres, with 40% reserved for residential use and 60% for industrial zones. Basic infrastructure, including roads, electricity, water, and drainage, was provided before plot allotment. Over the past 18 months, companies such as Ather Energy, Toyota Kirloskar, JSW Green Mobility, Lubrizol, Piramal Pharmaceutical, Sango India, Cosmo Film, Godavari New Energy, Uno Minda, and Nx Logistics have invested in Bidkin. Following Toyota’s EV project announcement, vendor companies also expressed interest in setting up units, creating high demand for plots. Despite two announcements by the CM and repeated assurances from the industries minister, no progress has been made in the past 7–8 months. MIDC’s regional office, responsible for land acquisition, stated that it has not received any instructions on the matter.

-----------

Phase 3 clarity needed

“After major companies decided to set up units in Auric, their vendors are eager to come here. Some existing vendors also want to expand. There must be clarity on land acquisition for Phase 3.”

— Mihir Saundalgekar, Honorary Secretary, CMIA

------------

Auric Land Pending

“We have no information on Auric industrial area land acquisition. Once we receive orders from the government, the acquisition process will begin.”

— Amit Bhamre, Regional Officer, MIDC