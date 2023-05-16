AVM School continues legacy of dazzling success

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Agrasen Vidya Mandir students performed very well in the CBSE Class X Examination. Out of 157 students, 28 scored more than 90%. Kasturi Amale (96.80%) topped in the school, followed by Tanushree Borse (96.60%) and Riddhi Ganoskar (95.60%). School patron Keshav Lila, president Rajkumar Tibdewala, vice-president Rajesh Bharuka, secretary Nidhi Agrawal, treasurer Pankaj Agrawal, principal Santosh Kumar Karwa, vice-principal Mayuri Logalwar, superintendent Ajay Sonune, and others congratulated successful students.