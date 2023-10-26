Ayambil Tap and Navgrah anushthan organised

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An Ayambil Tap and Navgrah Anushthan was organised in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the presence of Muni Shri Arhat Kumaji recently.

Munishree performed the ritual and explained the importance of tapas along with chanting. He said that Ayambil Tap is an unprecedented practice of victory and leads to self-realization in the life of its practitioner. Mantra is the provider of happiness, prosperity and peace. Ayambil bestows newness, divinity and magnificence on the soul. A person who uses morning power in this tap is on his way to liberation. Eating one time is the best practice of self-restraint. Students of Gyanshala, Terapanth Sabha, Terapanth youth council and Terapanth Mahila Mandal also registered their participation in this programme.