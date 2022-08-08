Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations at Sarosh

Aurangabad, Aug 8:

With great pomp and dignity, the students of Munawar Peerbhoy Sarosh English High School

celebrated the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav) by organizing various events. Har Ghar Tiranga rally was flagged off by principal M S Naiyer. Students held the placards and shouted the slogans with patriotic theme. Patriotic songs were also sung. Supervisor Dr Asmat Hashmi and Shaheen Merchant guided the students. A drawing competition with topics related to patriotism was held. In a Shantiniketan-type environment, the students did scintillating sketches and drawings. Debate and elocution competitions were also organised. Mohammad Wasil, Chairman, School Committee presided. The topics included “India of My Dreams.” The whole campus echoed with the energetic voice of young speakers. Packed with the feeling of patriotism, the students promised to take India to the zenith of its glory.