Babasaheb preached Buddhism in simple and understandable language

Aurangabad, Oct 6:

“Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar elaborate Buddhism to the people in simple and understandable language”, opined Philosophy scholar from Savitribai Phule Pune University Dr Pradeep Gokhle.

He was delivering a lecture on the occasion of Dhammachakra Pravartan Din on ‘Transformation in Buddhist philosophy and Dr Ambedkar’s Dhamma’, organised Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University’s (BAMU) Gautam Buddha Study Centre.

Dr Gokhle further said, Gautam Buddha preached the path of salvation from sorrows through knowledge and compassion. He gave a code of conduct for an ideal monk and the leymen as well. He preached his Dhamma to the people in simple language. Thus, Dr Ambedkar rejected theism and embraced Buddhism. He adopted the scientific vision of Buddhism and gave Navyan Buddhism to the people.

After studying all the sects of Buddhism, he preached the religion in very simple and lucid language, Dr Gokhle said.

He also elaborated the three incidents of Dhammachakra pravartan by Buddha at Sarnath, Rajgruha and Vaishali, ideas of Nagarjun’s Yogachar, sorrow, silence, Dignag, practicality, casteism, and other concepts in Buddhism.

Pro-vice chancellor Sham Shirsat presided over. Centre director Dr Sanjay Moon made an introductory speech. Dr Rekha Meshram conducted the proceedings of the function while Dr Sanjay Paikrao proposed a vote of thanks.